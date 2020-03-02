In Kiev will perform well-known Swedish group “In Flames”

Band In Flames. Photo: press service

In the Ukrainian capital return award nominees GAFFA Awards, incredible In Flames. Swedish melodic death metal band will perform in Kyiv on may 26.

In Flames surprise fans with his concerts since the 90s, and their songs become hits. In 2019 they shook the metal scene with his thirteenth album, “I of The Mask” and gave an explosive speech in Ukraine. Fans have been awaiting the return of In Flames, and again they will come with the blast program.

For the first time in the Ukrainian capital group arranges the format of the Meet&Greet – “In Flames” can be seen before the concert to do with them sharing a photo, the first to buy merch and chat with the musicians and to receive as a gift the poster with autographs. However, the number of VIP-tickets is limited.

At the concert, which will take place in the Center of culture and arts of NAU, will feature major hits and songs from the latest album. During its 30 years of existence, the band has released numerous tracks that have become iconic: “Only for the weak”, “Colony”, “Deliver us”, “Trigger”, “The Quiet Place” and the incredible “I’m above”.

Area NAU provides a seated landing from the ground floor to the balcony, where it will be convenient to those who don’t like concert turmoil. And fans slam dance, Mosh and sergetov cozy fan-zone.

Fans are urged to be on guard, because “In Flames” can come down to the fans, to make unexpected solo or arrange a musical battle on stage. So you need to make the highlights for his Instagram.