In London confirmed the coronavirus infected in Ukraine

In London confirmed the results of the tests for coronavirus, which was in Ukrainian laboratories. This was reported the Deputy head of the Ministry of health of Ukraine Victor Liashko at the briefing, transmit Podrobnosti.

“We explored during the last period 40 samples with suspected coronavirus infection. Of these, only one was positive. This positive, as recommended by the world health organization (who), we sent him to the lab in London. It is a reference centre of who. We have this morning (March 10 – ed.) received the results of their study, they fully confirm those of the study that was conducted by our laboratory,” – said Lyashko.

The official stressed that the Ukrainian laboratory according to European standards and who recommendations.