In London Olga Kurylenko refused to be hospitalized with coronavirus

Infected with coronavirus actress Olga Kurylenko in Instagram told me that she refused to be hospitalized because of the congestion of the London hospitals.

“Why am I not in the hospital? Because they are full… I was told to call again in the ambulance, if it gets worse,” wrote Kurylenko.

The actress added that doesn’t know where he contracted the coronavirus.

Earlier it was reported, March 16, Olga Kurylenko announced that she had confirmed a coronavirus.