In London Olga Kurylenko refused to be hospitalized with coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

В Лондоне Ольге Куриленко отказали в госпитализации с коронавирусом

Infected with coronavirus actress Olga Kurylenko in Instagram told me that she refused to be hospitalized because of the congestion of the London hospitals.

“Why am I not in the hospital? Because they are full… I was told to call again in the ambulance, if it gets worse,” wrote Kurylenko.

The actress added that doesn’t know where he contracted the coronavirus.

Earlier it was reported, March 16, Olga Kurylenko announced that she had confirmed a coronavirus.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article