In London promise $ 4,500 volunteers willing to be infected with the coronavirus

At that time, as the who declared the pandemic COVID-19, a British company Hvivo, which belongs to the laboratory at the centre Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation in London, offered to pay $ 4,500 to those who voluntarily agree to be infected with the coronavirus. Scientists hope to develop a vaccine from COVID-19.

According to the newspaper The Times, at least 24 people will get a reward after they infect two related but less dangerous strains of coronavirus — 0C43 and 229E, causing acute respiratory disease. Infected have to sit in quarantine under observation for two weeks in complete isolation from the outside world.

Volunteers need to be young and at the beginning of the experiment, completely healthy.

The most effective of the tested drugs will apply in relation to infected COVID-2019.

