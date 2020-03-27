In London stole five guns of James bond for the sum of 122 thousand dollars (photo)

From a private house in North London was stolen five guns of James bond which was used for filming different movies about agent 007 — including “Live and let die”, “Die another day”, “View to kill”.

Most of them are unique. So, the 44 Magnum revolver from Smith and Weston out of the picture 1973 “Live and let die” (with Roger Moore in the title role) was made on special request — the world’s only fully plated.

The total cost stolen — about 122 thousand dollars. Three intruders broke into the house at night and fled the scene in a silver car. According to eyewitnesses, it was immigrants from Eastern Europe. As informs edition Daily Mail, they are wanted by the police.

