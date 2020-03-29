In London stole five guns of James bond

The total cost stolen – over 120 thousand dollars.

In London the attackers stole five guns that were used in the filming of movies about James bond.

According to local police, the house where was the gun “cleaned” on March 23 at about 20:00. The unknown took the pistols Beretta Cheetah, Walther PPK, Magnum 44, Beretta Tomcat, Llama 22. With them are Roger Moore and pierce Brosnan starred in the films “Live and let die”, “Moonraker” and “view to a kill”.

“Many of these items are irreplaceable. For example, Magnum is the only one in the world ever made, in which the entire gun is made of chrome. He has a trunk size of six inches and a wooden handle. The Walther PPK was the last weapon that Roger Moore used in “View to a kill,” said the detective.

In addition, the cops said that the robbers were three and they fled in a silver car. The total cost stolen – over 120 thousand dollars.