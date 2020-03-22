In luck recorded the first case of coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В Луцке зафиксировали первый случай коронавируса

Saturday, March 21, at the resident of the village Lypyny Volyn region rapid test confirmed the presence of coronavirus. This was reported in Volyn regional state administration, reports “Volyn news”.

“The result of rapid test – positive. Conduct laboratory research,” – said the head of the Department of health Volyn regional state administration Igor Vashenyuk.

It is noted that the rapid test has a substantial percentage of error, so awaiting laboratory confirmation results.

“All the final results after the laboratory investigations,” – said the head of the Volyn regional hospital for infectious diseases Ruslan Morochkovsky.

It is known that the infected man recently arrived from France, he had fever and dry cough. He is a famous businessman returned from vacation from Europe.

