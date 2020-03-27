In may will be released a CD-album with songs of the Eurovision song contest cancelled-2020

Although Eurovision-2020 this year was canceled because of the coronavirus, all the songs participants will be available for fans of the contest to drive.

As reported by wiwibloggs, may 8, will be released CD album Eurovision Song Contest-2020 with all 41 songs that were to be executed in Rotterdam.

The official album is already available for pre-order at the price of 16.76 euros in the online shop of the Eurovision song contest at the link. Note, all who will make the pre-order will receive not only the CD but also a free set of ten items, on which is printed the theme of #OpenUp.

As previously reported, the Eurovision organizers are planning to show the alternative show. We also learned that the contestants this year will be able to participate in the postponed for 2021 Eurovision, but the songs need to be new.

Ukraine was supposed to represent the group Go_A with the song “Nightingale. Musicians have accepted the offer to perform at the Eurovision next year.