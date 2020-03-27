In metro new York, a fire broke out: there are victims (video)

A fire at a subway station in new York killed one person. Another 17 passengers were injured, four of them in serious condition.

As NBC reports, the fire occurred at night in the car of one of the trains at 110th Street station, on the territory of Harlem (in Northern Manhattan). According to preliminary data, the victim — 36-the summer driver.

In extinguishing the fire involved more than a hundred firefighters.

The cause of the fire are being investigated. It is not excluded a deliberate arson.

