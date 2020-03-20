In Milan for quarantine will follow the military

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Милане за карантином будут следить военные

By order of the Prefecture of Milan to the streets of the city there were 114 military to monitor compliance with the order citizens not to leave their own home.

About it informs Agency ANSA.

“One hundred and fourteen military will be involved to monitor the implementation of measures to curb the spread of the epidemic virus Covid-19”, – stated in the message.

This decision was taken after the Governor of Lombardia Attilio Fontana appealed to the President of Italy Sergio mattarella and the military to help police to ensure the implementation of quarantine measures. “The military presence will have a great deterrent effect. Perhaps planning to go out, people will see that there is a military patrol, and will change the opinion”, – said the Governor.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article