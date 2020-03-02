In Moldova, citizens rebelled against the government

Monday, March 2, in Chisinau (Moldova) veterans of the war in Transnistria demanded the resignation of the government.

This publication reports NewsMaker.

People gathered under the Cabinet of Ministers and seek a meeting with its representatives. Activists chanting “We the people, Dodon – the traitor”, “Kiku to the dump, along with Cholem”, “Down with the Dodon”, “Down with the government”.

Police surrounded the entrance of the building agreed to let the building representatives of the protesters, but most of the protesters do not agree and demand that the representatives of the Cabinet out on the street.

The protesters have refused to discuss something without the press, and the Prime Minister refused to speak in the presence of journalists. According to Kiku, meeting face to face would be more effective.

According TV8, between protesters and police there was a fight. One of the protesters smashed the glass doors to the government building and the police escorted him out of the crowd.

In addition, people blocked traffic at the intersection of Stefan cel Mare and Pushkin street. Can’t drive no car, no trolleys. Drivers trying to persuade them to miss the car, but the protesters disagree. “Go to Kiku,” said a participant. Ambulance protesters missed.

Note that the protesters dissatisfied with the Pro-Russian course, the Moldovan government and the President, as well as recent statements by the foreign Minister of Moldova Aureliu Cocoa, who said that the conflict in Transnistria had been stopped by the Russian army.

March 2, Moldova celebrates the anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict in Transnistria. The protest organized by the national Council of veterans of war.