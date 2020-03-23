In Montenegro she has paid for the lies in the social network

Police in the Montenegrin town of Tivat detained the citizen of the Russian Federation, which spread fakes about the coronavirus.

About it reports RTCG.

“She has published in his profile on the social network that about 1000 people are infected with the coronavirus in Montenegro, six had died, and that in Montenegro it is expected that in Italy,” – said the police Department”.

Among other common fakes it was about the infection and hospitalization of the personnel of the hotel Avala.

Police arrested a Russian woman on reasonable suspicion that she committed the crime of spreading panic and disorder.

Her case was transferred to law enforcement agencies in Kotor.