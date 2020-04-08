In Moscow beat idol in the 90s

In Moscow is beaten the first soloist of the group On-Valery Yurin.

It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

It is alleged that 53-year-old actor was attacked in his own apartment. Later home to the musician came to the doctors who diagnosed him with a concussion. Despite this, he refused to go to the hospital. Currently, the police are looking for the attackers.

According to the REN TV channel, Yurin came to the emergency room. There he was told that not only does he have a concussion, but closed cherepno-a brain trauma.

Valery Yurin was a member of “na-na” until 1992. Tired of concerts and conflicts with producer Bari by Alibasov, he decided to leave the team. He was replaced by Vladimir Asimov. Later on, Yurin participated in some recordings of the group as a guitarist.