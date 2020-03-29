In Moscow, died a famous Soviet writer Yuri Bondarev, who supported the annexation of the Crimea

Sunday, March 29 in Moscow, died a famous Soviet writer Yuri Bondarev. On 15 March he was 96 years old. On the death of Lenin prize and two State prizes of the USSR said his wife Valentina Bondareva. She said that Yuri died at home. The cause was not called.

Yuri Bondarev was born in 1924 in Orsk (then it was Orenburg province). In 1931 his parents moved to Moscow. When the Great Patriotic war, Yuri was near Smolensk, where he participated in the construction of fortifications. After graduation in 1942 he was sent to study at the infantry school. A cadet came under Stalingrad (now Volgograd). Then fought on different fronts, in particular, participated in the crossing of the Dnieper and the liberation of Kiev and Kamenetz-Podolsk.

After the war, Bondarev, who was wounded several times and received two medals For bravery, he entered the Literary Institute. Gorky. His first stories were published in magazines “October”, “Change”, “Spark”.

The most famous use of novels and stories by Yuri Bondarev “Hot snow”, “Battalions ask for fire”, “Silence”, “the Shore”. They were all filmed. The writer was also involved in writing scripts for films from the epic “Liberation”.

All my life Bondarev adhered to Communist ideology. In 1973, he signed a Letter of Soviet writers in the newspaper “Pravda” about the “anti-Soviet activity of Sakharov and Solzhenitsyn the writer”.

In 1988, speaking at the all-Union party conference Bondarev sharply criticized the restructuring announced by the Secretary General of the CPSU Central Committee Mikhail Gorbachev. The writer compared it to the plane, which took to the air, not knowing whether the destination landing pad. In addition, Bondarev condemned “the denigration in the press and on television” the Soviet past and Soviet reality.

In March 2014 he signed an appeal of the Union of writers of Russia to the Federal Assembly and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, which expressed support for Russia’s actions against Crimea and Ukraine.

