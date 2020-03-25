In Moscow, died screenwriter of the films “Daddy” and “May” (photos)

Tuesday, March 24, in Moscow at the age of 57 years died a famous Russian writer, the writer and Director Ilya Rubinshtein. Reporters on the death of the filmmaker and writer said his mother.

Ilya Rubinstein was born 15 Dec 1962 in Moscow. In 1985 he graduated from Moscow economic and statistical Institute (MESI) and for a time worked on professiyu the state statistical Committee of the RSFSR. However, he was always drawn to literature and cinema. In 1995, Ilya graduated from the acting Department of the Yekaterinburg Studio of GITIS, and in 1999 the screenwriting faculty of VGIK named after S. A. Gerasimov.

Rubinstein spoke about in 2004 after the film “Dad” directed by Vladimir Mashkov on the play by Alexander Galich “Matrosskaya Tishina”. Mashkov played in the film the main role. And Rubinstein together with actor reworked the play into a script. In addition, he played in a small movie role. The picture was a success among audience and critics.

After that, Ilya Rubinstein has published several books — “the Lieutenant. Victory and spring” (2006), “Street romance” (2005), “Soccer for two” (2006), “We lived in the seventy-ninth” (2008), “a disciplinary battalion” (2009), “Songs of ka/ Fe” (2013).

Ilya Rubinstein

In 2007, he released another film based on a script Rubinstein — romance “May”. In the film played by Andrey Merzlikin, Victoria Tolstoganova, Irina Rozanova, Larissa Luzhina, Alexei Panin and other popular actors.

The cause of death of Ilya Rubinstein is not yet known.

