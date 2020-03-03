In Moscow, dozens of students burned my eyes because of the quartz bulb in the class

Quartz lamps, which like to install in Russian schools for disinfection of the premises was dangerous. Due to incorrect use of the lamp was in a hospital bed already dozens of children.

Latest emergency quartz lamp took place on March 2nd in Moscow. 25 first graders went to the hospital with burns of the cornea. The investigation showed, were to blame for the forgetful teacher: she turned on the lamp at recess and forgot to turn off the device, when the children returned to class.

Unfair teacher fired and the school decided to spend more time instructing on the use of the quartz treatment.

A few days earlier a similar incident happened in the city of Abakan in Khakassia. The second-graders was left in the room, where he worked as a quartz lamp. 10 students received burns to the eyes.

Recall children’s infectious diseases Lyudmila Ward told “FACTS” that kvartsevanie premises is not a universal method of disinfection. There are pathogens against which kvartsevanie not effective. A virologist Alla Mironenko reminded about the safety rules when kvartsevanie premises.

