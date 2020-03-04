In Moscow hospitalized 93-year-old star of cult movies

Famous Soviet and Russian actress Inna Makarova, who previously said the “FACTS” about his personal life, hospitalized in Moscow.

According to “Ren TV”, doctors assess the condition of the actress as heavy.

It is noted that the 93-year-old Makarova is in the hospital for several weeks, but the easier it becomes. Nothing about the diagnosis of Actresses are not reported.

Recall that Makarova starred in the film “Young guard”, “Rumyantsev Case”, “my Dear man”, “Height”, “Balzaminov’s Marriage”, “Girls”, “Crime and punishment”, “Dead souls” and others.

For the role of Lyuba Shevtsova in the “Young guard” Makarov even received the Stalin prize. After that some roles were written specially “under it” and Makarova held without trial.

In 2000-ies Inna Makarova started acting in serials.

