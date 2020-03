In Moscow dismantled the monument to Marshal Georgy Zhukov in front of the Historical Museum. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Architectural excesses”.

According to the Telegram channel, a monument change to the new.

As seen in the photos, Marshall now sits in the saddle and saluted.

We will remind, the monument to Marshal Georgy Zhukov was established on may 8, 1995 — in honor of the 50th anniversary of victory in the great Patriotic war.