In Mose will create a special team for testing Covid-19 homes

Friday, March 27, it became known that the Ministry of health will create a special team of health workers to test for the coronavirus of the house. This was during the briefing said the chief sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko, transmit Podrobnosti.

According to him, the team will select samples of patients for research in the Virology laboratory.

“Following the order as Chairman on liquidation of consequences of emergency situations instructed to create all the district hospitals mobile teams of driver and medical staff to the challenges of family doctor, emergency medical aid, this brigade came home to people who have a suspected mers samples for research in the Virology laboratory. This will reduce the need to visit either a family doctor or another health care facility to get tested,” – said Lyashko.

Chief sanitary doctor said that the health Ministry will inform the contact numbers to call STARBRIGHT soon.