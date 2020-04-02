In MOZ told what patients the most “likes” coronavirus

In the statistics of fatal cases of coronavirus disease includes all patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19. However, this does not mean that all 17 fatal cases in Ukraine coronavirus resulted in the death, said at a briefing the chief sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko.

“Because, analyzing and examining each case, we track what the death occurs, and for other reasons. In the near future on the website of the Ministry of health we show this breakdown for each of the 17 cases. But note that the largest number of deaths recorded in those who have diabetes,” said he.

Lyashko stressed that older people, especially with chronic diseases, those which inhibit the immune system, are now at great risk.

“Protection of these people – our shared responsibility. We need to isolate them and quarantine period, to prevent their infection. In this group the hardest is the disease and the large number of deaths,” said Victor Lyashko.