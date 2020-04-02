In MOZ told what patients the most “likes” coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

В МОЗ рассказали каких пациентов больше всего "любит" коронавирус

In the statistics of fatal cases of coronavirus disease includes all patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19. However, this does not mean that all 17 fatal cases in Ukraine coronavirus resulted in the death, said at a briefing the chief sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko.

“Because, analyzing and examining each case, we track what the death occurs, and for other reasons. In the near future on the website of the Ministry of health we show this breakdown for each of the 17 cases. But note that the largest number of deaths recorded in those who have diabetes,” said he.

Lyashko stressed that older people, especially with chronic diseases, those which inhibit the immune system, are now at great risk.

“Protection of these people – our shared responsibility. We need to isolate them and quarantine period, to prevent their infection. In this group the hardest is the disease and the large number of deaths,” said Victor Lyashko.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article