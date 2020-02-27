In New Sanzhary sent the second batch of antiviral drugs

Party necessary medications will arrive to their destination on February 28.

In the Ukrainian medical institutions in the midst of SARS and influenza lacks of drugs. Naturally, this situation touched and Poltava region, where they exceeded the threshold of disease and continued excitement about arrived at quarantine from China Ukrainians, writes lenta.ua.

To replenish stocks of antiviral drugs, acting chief of KNP “novosanzhars’kyi center for primary health care” I. Torbin benefited from the experience of colleagues from Novosanzharskiy district hospital and appealed to the Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers for help. In particular the company “Ekofarm” which last week has set in as humanitarian aid to the local hospital a thousand vials of antiviral preparation “Proteflazid”.

As reported by the media, another 150 packages were transferred to a sanatorium, where are quarantined Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan to prevent medical staff.

Then the Deputy General Director of “Ekofarm”, doctor of medical Sciences Alexander Hrynevych stressed that in case of need, the company is ready to transfer and more. This time “Proteflazid” will be in KNP “Novoidarskii center for primary health care”.

It is expected that the batch of medication will arrive on Friday, February 28. This will help doctors not only to curb seasonal diseases, but also to normalize rather unsettling mood of the local population.

According to doctors, at this point in Novye Sanzhary incidence rates began to subside.