In Odessa because of the coronavirus theatre show online

By Maria Batterbury

В Одессе из-за коронавируса театральные спектакли показывают онлайн

Odessa academic theatre of musical Comedy, closed at a two-week quarantine because of the coronavirus, began an action show performances online. As reported by “FACTS” in the administration of the theatre, due to quarantine “real” shows yet possible, but the management of musical Comedy came up, as not to leave with the audience.

“Because the theatre without you (the audience) does not exist, so we start to broadcast performances from our Golden Fund — replays of your favorite performances via the Internet in online regime”, — said in the theater.

Those who wish to choose a setting itself, which should vote via the Internet.

