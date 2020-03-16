In Odessa because of the coronavirus theatre show online

Odessa academic theatre of musical Comedy, closed at a two-week quarantine because of the coronavirus, began an action show performances online. As reported by “FACTS” in the administration of the theatre, due to quarantine “real” shows yet possible, but the management of musical Comedy came up, as not to leave with the audience.

“Because the theatre without you (the audience) does not exist, so we start to broadcast performances from our Golden Fund — replays of your favorite performances via the Internet in online regime”, — said in the theater.

Those who wish to choose a setting itself, which should vote via the Internet.

.

The state of emergency passed the lions. There will only grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter