In one of the US States want to decriminalize polygamy

By Maria Batterburyon in News

In Utah, proposed a bill that decriminalized polygamy and, accordingly, will change the measure prisecheniya. About it reports Reuters.

According to the proposal, the attempt of an adult to build family relationships with a few people, I want to acknowledge the administrative offence and is punished by a fine of $ 750 and community service. Despite the fact that now it is considered criminal and can result in him to five years imprisonment.

This bill was unanimously supported in the state Senate, despite the fact that the state is mostly Mormon, that is subject to religious superstition. It has already handed over to the local house of representatives.

Attempts to conclude several marriages still remain a criminal offence.

