In otlichie from Catholics DNC coronavirus is not afraid

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine has decided not to cancel worship services for the quarantine period (March 12 – April 3), despite the government imposed a ban on mass gatherings.

This is stated in the message of the Church.

DNC notes that with attention and understanding of the recommendations and decisions of the state, but sees no reason “to adopt a General restriction on the holding of regular divine services.”

At the same time, the Church considers justified the rejection of the veneration of relics (the cross, icons and Holy relics) – just bow. The same advice applies to personal greetings and identifying respect between the members of the Church, including during the flow of blessings.

Ptsu recommends using disinfectants to maintain cleanliness of icons and other sacred objects and during the sacrament asks to use disposable cups or to limit the consumption of only antidoron.

The Church advises believers to stay home if they have symptoms of the disease or reasonable justification for treating yourself at risk.

Believers are urged to observe good personal hygiene and use of effective disinfectants.

“In relation to a situation arising from a pandemic, should avoid two extremes – as ignoring the real danger and the confluence of panic,” – said in a statement.

Next week the Synod of the PCU will discuss the situation with the spread of the coronavirus.