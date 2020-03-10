In Paraguayan jail with Ronaldinho arrange a football tournament

In Paraguayan jail Agrupación Especializada, which contains a former player of Brazil national team Ronaldinho, will take place tournament on mini-football. Reported by Extra.

It is noted that the competitions are held every six months and their organization is not connected with the fact that detention was the famous football player. The guide companies don’t expect Ronaldinho will be among the participants of the tournament. “We will be glad, if it will be one of the spectators,” — said the Commissioner Blas Faith.

The tournament will involve only inmates. 194 players divided into ten teams.

Ronaldinho can spend in a Paraguayan prison for up to six months. The local authorities justify this measure by the risk of escape.