In Paris included military equipment

The network spread pictures depicting military equipment, included in Paris. Video published Telegram-channel Gallia Daily.

The locals took the train, which transported dozens of pieces of heavy military equipment. Noticed and in the suburbs of Paris. It is noted that they were sent to the French capital.

March 16, French President Emmanuel macron announced the imposition of travel restrictions on the country from March 17 to not less than two weeks. He also announced the closure of the borders of the European Union and Schengen countries.

According to the latest data, in France, infected more than 6,6 thousand people. Throughout the world, the coronavirus has infected of 182, 4 thousand people, more than 7.1 thousands died, and 79,4 thousands cured.