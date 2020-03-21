In Poland declared a state of epidemic

The Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki announced the introduction of the epidemic in the country due to the spread of the coronavirus.

This was reported by Polish Radio.

“Today we are announcing the epidemic, which gives a new (to combat coronavirus – ed.) but also imposes new responsibilities”, – said Morawiecki during a press conference on Friday, March 20.

The head of government announced the decision to suspend classes in schools before Easter.

“It’s a difficult decision, but it is important and necessary to the coronavirus does not spread very widely,” he said.

Earlier, according to the decision of the government, all educational institutions in the country had to be closed until March 25. The Ministry of national education is recommended to conduct classes remotely.

Also, Polish Prime Minister announced the tightening of measures for violation of the quarantine.

“We are also introducing increased fines, more severe penalties from 5 thousand to 30 thousand zlotys, but we are also introducing mechanisms to monitor whether a particular person home at the declared address,” – said the head of government.