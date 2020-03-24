In Poland punish Ukrainians for violating the quarantine

In the Polish city of Zielona góra four citizens of Ukraine have violated the rules of quarantine, for this they will be fined on 30 thousand. zł each.

According to the “Dilo”, the police of the city of Zielona góra regularly check all persons who are quarantined.

“On Saturday, March 21, four Ukrainians broke the rules mandatory quarantine, “—said in the message.

Indicated that they were not in the right place.

The police comes to your home or apartment, in which there are people who are quarantined, call or ask to appear in the window.

“Unfortunately, on Saturday again, not all will behave responsibly. Four citizens of Ukraine instead of quarantine the place was somewhere in other place”, — said the Polish media , the press-Secretary of police of the city of Margarita Barska.

Ukrainians who violated the quarantine will be fined on 30 thousand zlotys.

