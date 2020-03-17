In Poland, the two Ukrainians have found a coronavirus

Monday, March 16, in Poland, in the cities of cities of Cieszyn and Katowice, two Ukrainians was diagnosed with coronavirus disease. One of them arrived in Poland from Germany and the other from Ukraine. This was stated press Secretary of the Governor of Silesia Alina Kugaevskaya, reports BAGNET, referring to the edition Wprost.pl.

According to her, the patient, who came from Germany, is currently at home in isolation. Regarding the other patient – he’s in the hospital. Doctors suggest that he was probably infected on the territory of Ukraine, whence came.

“Patients from the infectious diseases hospital in Cieszyn in isolation at home. His condition is normal, he returned from Germany. The second patient, who is in hospital in Tychy, came from Ukraine and there were probably a source of infection,” – said Kugaevskaya.

In General for the last half of the day the number of people infected with coronavirus in Poland grew by another 25 people.