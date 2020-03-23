In Poland, told how to extend the time visas and permits during the quarantine

In Poland, where a quarantine due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus was extended to April 13, explained how foreigners, including Ukrainians, to extend the validity of visas or temporary residence permits in the context of restrictive measures.

So, all relevant documents must be sent to the Provincial management only mailed certified mail. This can be done through the Polish post office and by any other postal operator.

“Submitting documents for legalization of stay, it is important to follow the procedure — they need to be fed during your legal stay in Poland. In this case, a stay during consideration of the case will be considered legal. Sending documents to the Provincial office with the mediation of the A. O. Poczta Polska (as the operator of postal services in accordance with the Law “On postal law”) until the expiration of legal stay is a guarantee of compliance with the deadline for submission of documents”, — is spoken in the message of Department for migration and added that the foreigners will bring to the office in person when possible.

In particular, therefore, it is possible to submit documents for legalization and in that case, if a foreign national has no opportunity to leave the territory of Poland for reasons beyond his control.

As previously reported “FACTS” in Poland the government has gone into quarantine after COVID-19 diagnosed environment Minister Michal Vosa.

