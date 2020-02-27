In Poland tried to kill the enemy of Kadyrov

After killings in France, Chechen blogger Imran Aliyev (Mansour Old), who criticized Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, in Poland, assassinated the other blogger from Chechnya Abdurakhmanov Tumso.

As reported by the BBC, the attack was carried out last Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the human rights Foundation Vayfond Amin Sadulayeva told reporters that Tumso is in the hospital, and that no strangers to it are not allowed, except, perhaps, a lawyer.

It is reported that Tumso Abdurakhmanov was hiding abroad because of a conflict with a relative of Ramzan Kadyrov. Human rights activists told about the attack on the blogger, reported that unknown persons entered the apartment Abdurakhmanova, when he was sleeping and tried to kill him with a hammer.

However, the blogger woke up, fight ensued, which affected both the blogger and the assailant. Tumso was able to disarm the attacker and call for help. Amina Sadulayeva also said that at the time the police arrived Abdurakhmanov lost a lot of blood and was in a semi-conscious state.

As previously reported “FACTS”, last summer in Berlin killed a former Chechen commander, a Georgian citizen Zelimkhan khangoshvili. In Germany confirmed the data of the media about his involvement in the murder of Russian intelligence.

