In Poland were born several thousands of Ukrainians in the last year

At the Embassy of Ukraine in Warsaw, Consulate General in Lublin and Krakow and a consular office in Gdansk last year issued nearly 3 thousands of references on birth registration citizens of Ukraine.

This is almost 35% more than in 2018, said the head of the consular Department of the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland Svetlana Rat, according to UKRINFORM.

“In 2019 in Poland in the diplomatic and consular institutions of Ukraine issued 2992 of certificate of registration of a person as a citizen of Ukraine by birth. The rise in fertility of Ukrainians in Poland in comparison with the previous year: in 2018, recorded 1961 this certificate,” – said the diplomat.

At the same time, 15% increase in the mortality of Ukrainians in Poland. According to Rat, last year issued 619 of certificates for repatriation of deceased citizens of Ukraine home, while a year earlier – 529.

According to various estimates, Poland is now about 1.5 million labour migrants from Ukraine. Almost 215 thousand have permission for permanent or temporary (up to three years) live and work in this country.