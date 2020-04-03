In Prague dismantled the monument to Soviet Marshal (photos)

By Maria Batterbury

In the capital of the Czech Republic demolished the monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev. The statue in Prague was established in 1980. Only after 40 years of it, decided to get rid of, the more that monument in recent years stood covered with a tarpaulin to prevent vandalism.

Monument is Konev planned to transfer the Prague Museum memory of the twentieth century. The place is supposed to establish a modern memorial dedicated to the liberation of Prague in world war II. The pedestal will have to be dismantled.

The monument stood in the largest district of the Czech capital — “Prague-6”. The head of the district ondřej kolář joked that the monument had to be demolished because Konev was on the street without a mask. Quarantine protocols are the same for all, the politician said.

We will remind, in Kharkov, an unknown smashed a monument to Maxim Gorky, and in Odessa blew a bas-relief of Marshal Zhukov.

Photo seznamzpravy. cz

