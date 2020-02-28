In Prague the shops appeared impossible arrived (photo)

Because of the panic about the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Prague can limit the sale of food for one person.

As evidenced by the published photo, the shelves of supermarkets in the Czech capital were deserted, people actively purchased products.

Chakeretam Apostrophe, the Czech newspaper quoted Deputy mayor of Prague Peter Hlubucek, which warned that “if people will start massively buying products, for example for 50 kg flour, the amount of packaging per person will be necessary to limit”.