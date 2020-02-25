In purple: Queen Elizabeth visited the headquarters of intelligence (photo, video)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, despite the problems with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, continues to perform her official duties. Her Majesty paid a surprise visit to the London headquarters of the British counterintelligence service MI5.

According to the publication Daily Express, monarch, cordially thanked the staff for their service to the country and the ability to “adapt to changing threats” — whether the Nazis and the cold war, or terrorism, or cybercrime. To visit 93-year-old Queen, who was accompanied by Director General of the Agency, Andrew Parker, has chosen a coat and hat in a purple-plum color. And as decorations by your favorite pearls.

