American biotechnology company Moderna announced the creation of a vaccine mRNA-1273 from the deadly coronavirus COVID-19.

To test the vaccine on humans the first batch of vials sent to the national Institute of allergic and infectious diseases, according to Moderna.

According to the developers, the vaccine was created for a record 42 days since the sequencing of the genome of the virus. Worked on it about 100 employees.

Institute Director Anthony Fosi in an interview with The Wall Street Journal noted that the vaccine trials will start in April 2020. About 25 healthy volunteers administered two doses to assess the safety of the vaccine and the formation of an immune response to protect against coronavirus. The test results can appear as early as the summer. If they are successful, widely available vaccine will appear within a few months.

Informed Free Press wrote that in tarczynska University (China) announced the creation of a potential oral vaccine against the deadly coronavirus COVID-19.

Karina Bondarenko