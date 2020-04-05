Near Ryazan mentally ill man (it later turned out that he is an employee of the mental hospital) was shot five neighbors on the porch. According to his statement to police, the dead prevented him from sleeping.

Anton Francico

The incident occurred at about 22:00 on 4 April, and the place of the tragedy was the village of Kasimov district, yelat’ma.

According to the preliminary version, the shooter from the balcony made the remark to the company of young people, loud talking under his window, and after a verbal altercation with them, went outside and started shooting. And the first victims were living next to the couple — 22-year-old woman and her 24-year-old husband.

The dead couple Tabunova

The source of Interfax said that the first suspect came to the apartment to noisy neighbors and made a fire there, and then began to shoot at the people who were in the entrance.

Arrow detained (for his quest even had to use a helicopter), his identity is established. Anton Francico gave the first reading.

The police released a full list of the victims:

Maksim Ukhov, 31;

Ilya Kondratov, 26 years;

Victor Captains, 24 years;

Eugene Herds, 24 years;

Christina Tabunova, 22.

According to locals, the arrow in the village disliked, calling it “lost its head”. It also became known that at the time of the shooting he was on leave to care for a child. Franekova wife works as a therapist at a local hospital.

