In Russia, a military helicopter accidentally fired at a house (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon

In the Russian combat helicopter of the Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation accidentally fired a volley at the residential home in Chita. No one was killed or injured, the house was slightly damaged. It is reported by Telegram-channel Baza.

“The incident occurred March 15 at the exhaustion of the ammunition of the helicopter Mi-35M at the airport Cheremushki near Chita. A routine procedure fails, and one of the shells 23 mm caliber fired”, — stated in the message channel.

The ball flew almost a mile and crashed into a wall of a house. The locals at first did not understand what happened and complained to the MOE on the “loud Bang”.

“Arriving unit of Regardie, emergency and de-mining unit searched the area, inspected the house and found damage on the third floor — there, where a shell landed. The blast damaged glazing, floor and balcony”, — said the channel.

