In Russia already thousands of people infected with coronavirus, and there are many

In Russia, for the day, March 26, diagnosed with 196 new cases of infection with coronavirus infection, and the number of deaths increased to three. This is with reference to the official data of the Ministry of health reports. Recall that among the infected COVID-19 Russians were Igor Nikolaev and Lev Leshchenko.

Thus, the total number of HIV-positive Russians has grown to 1036.

In turn, RBC released regional statistics of infection of Russians as of March 26.

In accordance with her highest number of confirmed diagnoses in Moscow — 546, Moscow region — 46 and also in St.-Petersburg and Sverdlovsk area — for 26 and 20, respectively.

We will remind, Russians fear that the authorities can use the pandemic to strengthen the repressive regime in the country.

