In Russia announced the coronavirus, the famous singer

The Russian singer Hope Babkin was hospitalized in Moscow. According to rossm, the artist took the ambulance to the hospital as earlier, her colleague of Lev Leshchenko with the coronavirus.

As reported by telegram channel Mash, the test for the coronavirus Babkina passed April 1, it showed a positive result.

According to the information channel, 70-year-old grandmother initially diagnosed him with pneumonia, but after a positive test for CoViD-19 revised treatment.

The singer’s hospitalization was confirmed by her son Daniel tel. “Mom’s in the hospital now. From the beginning of the quarantine she followed all the recommendations in isolation, cancelled all appointments and travel arrangements. But the hand I wasn’t holding it. And with whom she could communicate and see each other at this time can not say. Coronavirus I have not confirmed, but the situation is the place to be”, — he told reporters.

