In Russia decided to create a new cyber warfare: hackers revealed details

Hacker group Digital Revolution released documents showing that the FSB has ordered the development of the “Fronton”, to carry out cyber attacks from infected devices “Internet of things”. .

As reported by “Russian service bi-Bi-si”, the Digital Revolution has posted an archive of 12 technical documents, diagrams and code snippets. Ordered cyber-warfare, information security Center of FSB. Hackers claim that there are three versions of the program — “Gable”, “Gable-3D”, “the Pediment is 18”. They infect any smart device, combine them into a network and then attack the servers.

From the documents submitted sleduet that the contractors, the FSB has proposed a botnet, which 95% consisted of IP cameras and digital video recorders.

“The attack on the national DNS servers can make the Internet inaccessible for hours in a small country“, — stated in the documents.

The development of cyber weapons began after October 2016, when the US attack the infected devices, “Internet of things” has been about 70 major Internet services. Then within hours were failures from Twitter, Paypal, Netflix, Spotify and Amazon.

