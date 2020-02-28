In Russia decided to renovate the Constitution on the day of Lenin’s birth

A nationwide vote on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation will hold on April 22, but in the Kremlin claim that the date is not linked with the birthday of Vladimir Lenin.

About it informs TASS.

On 26 February, the working group on preparation of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, having considered a number of proposals about the date for a nationwide vote on an amendment to the basic law, proposed to hold on April 22. This day, Wednesday, will make Russia the weekends.

Co-chair of the group, the head of Committee of Federation Council on constitutional legislation and state construction Andrey Klishas at the meeting of the working group with the Russian President offered Vladimir Putin that date.

Klishas explained that April 19, Orthodox Easter ends lent, and on April 24 the Muslims beginning month Ramadan – so April 22, “appears to be the best date.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the proposal to hold a national vote on the amendment to the Constitution on April 22.

Co-chair of the working group on preparation of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation Pavel Krasheninnikov said that on March 10, the package of amendments will be considered in the second reading: “most likely, from next week will be the third reading, next will be the Council of the Federation”.

On February 27 the Duma Committee on state construction and the legislation was supported at the meeting the amendment on holding a nationwide vote on amendments to the Constitution April 22. Voting will take place from 08:00 to 20:00 local time.

Press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov in the comments said that Putin agreed with the reasoning of the working group, and suggested that she clarify how the date April 22, agreed with the Communists, who objected to the vote on the day of Lenin’s birth.

“The birthday of Lenin, of course, is irrelevant…

One can hardly say that widely celebrated the birthday of Lenin in our country, so it is unlikely to be any obstacle”, – said Peskov.