In Russia detained teenagers who planned to kill dozens of people

The Russian investigation asks the arrest of two teenagers who were detained on suspicion of preparing mass murder in Saratov. .

As reported by Telegram-channel “Rise”, the investigation seeks to detention — it considers the Volzhskiy district court.

Adolescents involved in online communities that promote the ideology of mass killing, and had planned the attack on the school. According to one of the detainees, his partner was going to kill about 40 people.

One of the detainees, the court has already decided it’ll be held. Video was published by Telegram-channel “seen In the video”.

Photo: screenshot from video court.

