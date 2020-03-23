In Russia detained the students, who wanted to make a bloodbath in your institution (video)

The Federal security service (FSB) of the Russian Federation announced on the prevention of mass murder in one of the Sakhalin Universities. Supposedly it was going to have two students 2002 and 2003 year of birth which were detained. We will remind, in February it became known about the arrest of two teenagers in Saratov, who were also arrested on suspicion of preparing mass murder.

Operational video of the arrest on Sakhalin appeared in the network.

The main proof of the criminal intentions of the detained became a personal diary, which led one of the detainees — it showed up information about a planned armed attack on the school.

“During the carried-out searches of students seized a hunting rifle with ammunition, industrial detonator, presumably improvised explosive devices, explosives, communications, and personal diaries, containing information about the planned armed attack on the school”, — stated in the message of the FSB.

As reported “FACTS” in 2018 Russia shook the mass murder of College students in the annexed Crimea, which, according to the FSB, gave a student Vladislav Roslyakov. Then killed 20 people.

