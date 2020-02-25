In Russia died last Soviet Marshal Dmitry Yazov

Died in Moscow Dmitry Yazov, the last Marshal of the Soviet Union. Former Soviet defense Minister, has died at the age of 95 after a long illness.

The post of Minister of defense Yazov held from may 1987 to August 1991. The title of Marshal was awarded to the Minister in 1990.

In 1991, Yazov was one of the leaders of the putsch, August 22, was arrested and spent one and a half years in prison “Matrosskaya Tishina”. In 1994 he was pardoned.

In Lithuania Yazov in absentia were sentenced for war crimes in January 1991. Events went down in the Chronicles as “bloody Sunday.” The court confirmed the involvement of Yazov to organize the storming of TV center in Vilnius by the Russian special forces. Former Soviet Minister was sentenced in absentia to ten years imprisonment.

