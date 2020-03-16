In Russia died one of the founders of the cult rock band “Civil defense” (video)

In St. Petersburg, died one of the founders of the legendary group “Civil defense” Konstantin “Kuzya UO” Ryabinov.

According to “Fontanka”, the 55-year-old musician and artist died at home.

Rabinowe death was confirmed by his friend Kislitsina. It was she who discovered the body Rabinowe home on Monday, March 16.

“I couldn’t get home because the door was locked from the inside, and it is not revealed”, — she explained. The cause of death is not known, now waiting for the autopsy results.

Constantine Rabinow began his musical career in 1979 in the group of Alexander “Ivan the Morgue” video clip “Ivan the Morgue and the Ghouls”.

In 1984, he, Yegor Letov and Andrei Babenko established “Civil defense”. From “GO” Rabinow left in 1999, but was friendly with Letov and went out in the group on stage in 2004-m to year.

In 2010 he was a member of “Communism”.

We will remind, passed in January, one of the founders of the Belarusian group “Lyapis Trubetskoy” Ruslan Vladyko.

