Tuesday, March 17, in Moscow has died the writer Eduard Limonov (real surname Savenko). He was 77 years old. Russian actress Ekaterina Volkova, said that she was diagnosed with a deadly disease.

Limonov was hospitalized on 15 March due to complications with cancer. He had two operations, but the writer died from complications.

Eduard Limonov was known not only literary works but also as an odious politician. In particular, in 1993, he founded the National Bolshevik party of Russia (NBP). For a long time Lemons was in opposition to the Kremlin, but in 2014, welcomed the annexation of Crimea. Took a rabid anti-Ukrainian stance and was an ardent supporter of “Novorossiya”.

