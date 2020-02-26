In Russia, drunk mother killed her child because of the buns

The Prosecutor’s office asked to sentence the resident of Omsk to 13 years a penal colony for the murder of two year old daughter because of the bread crumbs.

On Tuesday, February 25, RIA Novosti reported.

According to investigators, the murder took place may 9, 2019. Located in the intoxicated 28-year-old woman saw that her daughter, who was eating the muffin, crumbled. The woman started to stick in the mouth pieces of bread and crumbs collected. As a result, the girl suffocated and died.

After that, female roommate carried the body of a child from the house and hid. Ten days later the man died due to alcohol intoxication. About a crime it became known a month. A friend of the suspect became interested in the whereabouts of the child and soon went to the police. According to investigators, the child’s mother at first denied his guilt and claimed that her daughter was murdered roommate, but later confessed to the murder.