In Russia during worship will use the “antiviral” incense

In Russia, where, according to the latest data, confirmed 199 cases of infection with coronavirus, did not cancel mass gatherings in the temples. Instead, actively look for ways to eliminate the threat without eliminating services. One of these ways is called “antiviral incense” — it is recommended to load in a censer and use the sacraments.

Incense, which are attributed to “enhanced antiviral effects,” produced at the women’s monastery in Ekaterinburg. The function of lifting immunity must take added to the composition of essential oil of citrus, lavender, geranium and Basil.

The world health organization, efficiently tracking all of the fakes on the coronavirus, has made it clear that at present there are no drugs or substances or mixtures thereof, which can prevent the disease. Therefore, the who does not recommend any specific drugs for the prevention COVID-19.

We will remind, in Moscow in the monastery the monks decided to arrange processions for the sake of getting rid of the coronavirus, while doctors, on the contrary, suggest during a pandemic to limit mass actions.

