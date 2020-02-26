In Russia fear for the life of his daughter Anastasia Zavorotnyuk

The daughter of a cancer patient actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna Zavorotnyuk-Strycova that earlier in Russia was criticized for a trip to Italy, suddenly began to praise and even to worry.

Fans of the stars of “My fair nanny” has decided that her daughter flew to Rome to pray for the health of the mother in the Sistine chapel. But now they believe that Anna risks her life for the mother, because in Italy significantly increased the number of people infected with coronavirus COVID-19.

“Daughter, exposed himself to mortal danger for the sake of recovery Zavorotnyuk”, — writes the website Days.Roux (just the workers who was cursed by the relatives of the sick actress).

By the way, the Russian newspaper “Interlocutor” writes that the Anastasia Zavorotnyuk will soon move to Europe. Told the newspaper clairvoyant Caretta about it, the star of the show “Battle of psychics”, which “Interlocutors” consider a reliable source.

We will remind that earlier Sergey Neighbors said is not very comforting news about the health Zavorotnyuk.

